Napier MP Stuart Nash. Photo / NZME

Last month the Government took action to respond to global workforce shortages by announcing the largest increase in over a decade to the Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme (RSE), providing 3000 additional places.

This brings the total number of RSE workers allowed in the country per year to 19,000, the largest increase in more than a decade – which we know will provide huge workforce relief to the horticulture and wine sector – two of our key industries here in the Hawke's Bay.

This is a 19 per cent increase on the previous season – we know that the industry needs support, which is why we are providing a balanced approach to workforce relief.

The RSE scheme is not designed to completely fill all roles in the horticulture and viticulture industries, and this cap will maintain pressure on RSE employers to recruit in New Zealand where possible.

We also want to make sure we're getting the balance right between incentivising local employment, bringing in additional workers, and making sure that we improve working conditions for RSE workers – which is why we've introduced a provision that employers will be required to provide a sick leave entitlement to RSE workers, alongside the existing $22.10 minimum wage requirement.

Great to already see support of this move from growers in the Bay, who have noted that this will take a lot of the pressure off.

I also announced further support for small businesses around the country on Friday. The First Steps programme, which was successfully implemented in Auckland last year, will be rolled out to small businesses around the country. This programme provides mental health and wellness resources tailored to small businesses.

We've heard from small business owners and employees that operating throughout the pandemic has resulted in increased feelings of stress and isolation, which has had significant negative impacts on mental wellbeing.

First Steps offers preventative support for business owners, managers and employees that aims to reduce the number of those in crisis by providing a variety of tools, resources and perspectives.

Small businesses are an essential part of our economy, represented right across different industries and regions – including tradespeople, dairy farmers, retail and café owners – and we want to make sure that these mental health and wellbeing tools are tailored to different audiences to provide maximum support.

Stuart Nash is Napier MP.