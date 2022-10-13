Age Concern Napier community connector Charmaine Whare and community support worker Karli Hakiwai. Photo / Paul Taylor

Age Concern Napier is hosting its inaugural open day to provide information to older adults in our community.

"We're connected and have become the go-to place for anything related to ageing. If we can't help, we know someone who can," says Age Concern Napier manager Morag Hill.

Because this is the organisation's first open day, Morag says they are hoping for members of the general community to attend.

"As an organisation our focus is contributing to the overall wellbeing of older New Zealanders."

She says Age Concern works to prevent abuse and neglect of older adults, support health and wellbeing so older adults can live well for longer, advocate for their rights to ensure they are respected and treated as valuable members of their community and end loneliness and social isolation many older adults experience. Covid has had a strong impact on its service delivery.

"We have experienced a huge increase in welfare issues, social isolation and mental health issues. This year our community work staff has increased from .5FTE to 2FTE to enable us to meet the demand for our services."

Although many social connection programmes and activities were cancelled over the lockdown periods, their community work and practical support services increased.

"Our assisted shopping service during lockdowns kept a large team of volunteers very busy."

Behind the scenes, the organisation has also been going through a rebranding exercise.

"Although our community told us Age Concern is a name they respect and trust — so no name change — they also told us our brand needed a refresh and update. We listened and launched our new look."

The qualities of leadership, mana and community that they wanted their brand to represent, are the themes that inspired the new logo and visual identity.

"The bold contemporary design uses individual huia feathers to suggest the mana of our older adults and the leadership role Age Concern takes. The circle of three feathers portrays the concept of community, friendship and respect — all the things we value and uphold."

Morag says community welfare support is the area that takes up a large chunk of their staff's input.

"The ageing population is definitely requiring us to expand, rethink what we do and how we deliver."

The Details:

What: Napier Age Concern open day

When: Thursday, October 27, 10am to 1pm

Where: Greenmeadows East Community Hall, 83 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows.

Info: All welcome, morning tea , spot prizes and raffles.