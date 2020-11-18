Napier ballerina dances her way to exclusive academy

Hawke's Bay ballerina Ruby Clarke. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dressing up at the age of 3 and dancing on the driveway "like no one was watching" may have been the first steps to a bright future for 14-year-old Napier Girls' High School student Ruby Clarke.

Ruby has recently been accepted into the prestigious Chilton Ballet Academy in Lower Hutt, the only ballet academy in New Zealand offering a balanced programme of academics and dance.

"Half the day is spent in classrooms, while the other half is spent in the dance studio with additional evening dance classes," Ruby says.

Chilton Ballet Academy has been running for only a few years and in this short time it has had students recognised worldwide. Students also attend Chilton Saint James School, which teaches them towards gaining an internationally recognised Cambridge qualification.

The classical ballet and contemporary dancer started ballet classes at the Diana Shand Dance Studio at the age of 3.

"My mother enrolled me after I began to dress up and dance on the driveway every day to music playing in the garage. I have loved ballet since before I could remember."

Dance teacher Diana says she was extremely pleased for Ruby when they found out she had been accepted.

"She has worked incredibly hard over the years and is extremely focused on her goal, she should be very proud of herself and her achievement."

Diana describes Ruby as a very musical, precise and effortless dancer who expressed an interest in auditioning for the Chilton Ballet Academy.

"It was all led by Ruby's desire to pursue dance or ballet as a career. My own daughter Taylor went to Chilton in 2018 before being accepted to the NZ School of Dance, so Ruby was aware of the school and that pathway to full-time training."

Ruby says although classical ballet has always been her preferred dance style, she has recently taken up contemporary dance classes.

"Schools and companies now require a lot more modern dance styles for their choreography."

With "great time management and commitment", Ruby will not be starting Chilton empty-handed, having completed RAD graded and vocational examinations up to intermediate level with distinction marks throughout.

"I have on average two evening ballet classes per week, and one evening contemporary class. When not at school or in the studio, I am practising at home any chance I get. This is usually after dance most evenings and several hours over weekends and breaks."

Because Chilton Saint James School does not have boarding available, Ruby will be lodging with a homestay near the school in Lower Hutt. She says being accepted into the academy is a huge step in the direction of a dance career.

"Long hours and world-class training means a great deal towards preparing me to join a full-time tertiary dance or performing arts school which will prepare me to later on audition for a professional dance company."

Ruby believes she was accepted because she was able to show her ability, commitment and passion for dance.

"This is what I believe is what the school was looking for in an aspiring dancer."

As the only dancer to be accepted in the Hawke's Bay region, Ruby is realistic about moving away.

"Although I'll miss my friends and family, it's a very exciting opportunity and I really look forward to training down in Lower Hutt."

After two years at the academy, she would like to audition to join a school with full-time training.

"The New Zealand School of Dance is my main goal, however I'd like to also try out for some schools in Australia and overseas if not successful in New Zealand."

Along with Diana, mum Lana will also miss her youngest child.

"As her mum I've watched her passion and commitment grow through the years and am so very proud of her and her achievements. She really does live and breathe dance, with her alarm going most mornings at 5.45am to practise in her bedroom and then again in the afternoon and evening, additionally juggling homework and dance classes. Ruby has a quiet personality and dance allows her to express herself."

Although Ruby is "incredibly grateful" for this opportunity, she is also well aware of the sacrifices her family is making for her.

"If anyone is interested in sponsoring me on my journey towards a career in dance, I would be truly appreciative. I am extremely grateful for my ballet teacher who has taught me since I was young and prepared me well for this next step in my journey. I will miss her very much."