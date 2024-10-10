Perry-Smith said the catch-ups were for the parents as much as the children.
“It is a safe place for these guys to come and to be able to chat without having to keep an eye on what’s going on.”
Brady also has 12-year-old Reuben, who she described as a gentle giant, and said both of her children were diagnosed with autism at age 3.
“Nina was a newborn when Reuben was diagnosed, so we were hyper-aware of how she might present but they present very differently,” Brady said.
She said the difference between the two could cause chaos on outings - for example, one ran for the ducks at Anderson Park while the other took off to the playground, leaving her stressed about their safety.
“So often we don’t get the opportunity to watch our kids just have fun and be themselves.”
The group currently have one donor, however, they would like to encourage more so they can continue doing activities with the children, and gain the capacity to take on more families.
Whether you want to donate, volunteer or get involved, you can reach out by emailing kiaoraa.r.c@gmail.com.
