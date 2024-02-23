The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

Four communication boards have been installed at Napier’s Anderson Park playground to make the space more inclusive for nonverbal children and their families.

The collaboration with Acorn Autism, Deaf Aotearoa, and the Napier City Council has seen the boards put around the playground with symbols and words that children can point to or touch to communicate.

Communication boards hope to create an inclusive experience. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Councillor Greg Mawson said the boards support one of the goals of the council’s disability strategy of “having fun”.

“These boards encourage all kids and families to make use of what Anderson Park playground has to offer and to enjoy their experience while they’re there.”

The boards contain specific images of the swing, slide, trampoline, climbing frame, water play and carousel as well as images that show how to make requests or express needs while at the playground such as eat, drink, toilet, hot, cold, rest and home.

A QR code on each board links to Deaf Aotearoa’s online NZ Sign Language videos, so that others may scan and understand more about it.

The first communication board was introduced in Weymouth, South Auckland, and since then some have been installed in Gisborne and Kāpiti Coast. They are also used around the world in places such as schools, hospitals and homes.

Anderson Park was reopened in July 2018 after undergoing extensive upgrades.

Napier City Council contractors worked to install the right equipment for children and their families, with several stakeholder groups consulted about contributing factors for a new positive environment.

The focus was on creating a playground that caters for all ages and abilities.

They included a mini-tower that’s wheelchair-accessible via a ramp, as well as a double-width slide so caregivers can slide down with children.

A spinning disc and cradle swing accommodates those who are less able-bodied.

The playground features artwork with messages in Braille for the sight-impaired and a range of sensory equipment such as a large xylophone, musical bridge and drums.