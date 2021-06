A 25-year-old has been remanded in custody after a Napier assault on an elderly woman and her son. Photo / NZME

A 25-year-old man arrested in relation to the assault of a 94-year-old Napier woman and her son, aged in his 70s, has been remanded in custody, Stuff reports.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, three counts of sexual violation, and one charge of unlawful entry.

Stuff reported he did not enter a plea and was granted interim name suppression.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance in Napier District Court in July.