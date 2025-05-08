Advertisement
Napier Aquatic Centre reopens after floor fix following $4m upgrade

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Napier Aquatic Centre has reopened after fixing a hazardous floor that caused an injury. Photo / File HBG

Napier Aquatic Centre has reopened to the public after a fix to the hazardous floor surface that caused an injury just hours after the facility’s $4 million refurbishment was unveiled.

The pools had opened on April 28 after a year-long upgrade but were closed to the public the same day after a man slipped on the newly installed flooring and was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise thanked the community for its patience and said that with the floor fixed, the project was now completed, and the facility would remain fully open.

“This upgrade gives Napier Aquatic Centre a renewed lease on life for the next eight to 10 years, and we look forward to it continuing to be a safe and enjoyable place for all.”

As part of the remedial work, the Napier City Council applied an additional anti-slip coating with enhanced grip to the floor surface.

“This upgrade reduces the risk of slips for swimmers and visitors, particularly when the floor is wet,” the council said in a statement.

“Independent testing has confirmed the improved surface meets safety standards, and the facility is ready to welcome the community back.”

The flooring fix marks the final stage of a comprehensive maintenance and refurbishment project that included relining the old pool, repairs to walls and roofs, essential plant room maintenance, new heating and lighting, seating and accessibility upgrades, and critical safety improvements throughout the complex.

The Aquatic Centre is now open from 6am to 9pm on weekdays and from 8am to 4pm on weekends.

