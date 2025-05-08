Napier Aquatic Centre has reopened after fixing a hazardous floor that caused an injury. Photo / File HBG

Napier Aquatic Centre has reopened to the public after a fix to the hazardous floor surface that caused an injury just hours after the facility’s $4 million refurbishment was unveiled.

The pools had opened on April 28 after a year-long upgrade but were closed to the public the same day after a man slipped on the newly installed flooring and was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise thanked the community for its patience and said that with the floor fixed, the project was now completed, and the facility would remain fully open.

“This upgrade gives Napier Aquatic Centre a renewed lease on life for the next eight to 10 years, and we look forward to it continuing to be a safe and enjoyable place for all.”

As part of the remedial work, the Napier City Council applied an additional anti-slip coating with enhanced grip to the floor surface.