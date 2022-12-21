Napier: $1.4M cost to unblock and upgrade sludge-filled pipeline

In Napier, the pipeline stretches from Pandora to Awatoto. Photo / NZME

A wastewater pipeline in Napier blocked for years by a build-up of sludge is almost ready to be used again, following a $1.44 million project to unblock and upgrade it.

Napier City Council is currently clearing the 8.6-kilometre Pandora industrial pipeline, which has been blocked since 2015.

The cleaning project - using “heavy jetting” to clear blockages - started in June and is expected to conclude in May next year, at a cost of about $1m.

The council has also taken the opportunity to install five flow meters on the pipeline which will help staff better monitor how much wastewater discharge is coming from the businesses which use the facility.

The cost of those new meters and installation is about $440,000.

The Pandora industrial pipeline was introduced to take wastewater from industrial businesses in Pandora all the way across the city to the treatment plant in Awatoto.

It services four businesses across five sites in Pandora.

However, since 2015, the wastewater has been diverted into another system due to clogging along the pipe.

“Heavy jetting has been under way since June this year, and 70 per cent is now clean,” a council statement read.

“Cleaning of this pipeline means we can bring it back online and enable the wastewater to be directed via the appropriate means.”