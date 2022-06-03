From left: Transport committee chairman Martin Williams, Waka Kotahi regional relationships director Linda Stewart, Tukituki MP Anna Lorck and Hastings Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr. Photo / Supplied

A transport pilot has been launched in Hastings, hoping to keep up with the demand for public transport.

MyWay is public transport with a difference - customers can request a vehicle through a free MyWay app, by calling the regional council call centre on 0800 108 838, or through booking services around Hastings.

A MyWay van will collect them, picking up other customers along the way.

Users can track their MyWay van via the app.

The MyWay 12-month pilot replaces public bus routes 16A, 16B and 17 in Hastings and operates Monday to Friday, 6am to 6pm.

At the pilot launch regional councillor and transport committee chairman Martin Williams said MyWay would cost "$2 from anywhere in Hastings, to anywhere in Hastings; where you want to go, when you want to go".

Williams said a MyWay trial was also planned for Napier next year.

"People in Hastings can book a ride where and when it suits them, doing away with fixed routes and timetables," he explained.

If the community gets on board with the MyWay trial, it could mean a more user-friendly and accessible service for a broader range of people over a longer-term and across the region.

"We are keen to see more people using our buses, riding their bikes, or walking, particularly to make shorter everyday trips around town," Williams said.

"MyWay is our first step on the journey, to change the way we think about and use public transport in Hawke's Bay."

One hundred people had already tested the service to help iron out any issues before opening the service to the public.

"We've been working hard to rectify initial teething issues that cropped up, but overall there has been some really positive feedback," Williams said.

One user Gail Hussey said the service had been "super quick and easy".

"I arrived at work early so will adjust the time for pickup ... when I do it all again."

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council's MyWay initiative uses technology to match customers travelling in the same direction and works out a flexible route to pick up people and drop them off close to their destination.

The MyWay app is designed by Via.

Via's Asia-Pacific regional manager, Ben Hague, said the "service will make it convenient for customers to go to more places in Hastings when it suits them, rather than relying on a fixed bus route''.

The fare for a trip to go anywhere in Hastings under the trial is $2.

Hastings customers can download the app for free from their mobile device's app store or by visiting www.mywayhb.nz