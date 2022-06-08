Hawke's Bay sustainable shoppers spent a sunny Saturday sifting through the My Walk In Wardrobe event looking for the perfect second-hand items. Photo / Supplied

Droves of Hawke's Bay shoppers keen to update their wardrobes turned out to the My Walk In Wardrobe event in Hastings.

Organisers believed that nearly 150 people were lined up at the doors before they opened at 10am.

There was a constant stream of people coming in and out from open to close, with more than 1200 shoppers attending the event at the Tōmoana Showgrounds Exhibition Hall.

My Walk In Wardrobe is New Zealand's largest sustainable fashion market and was held in Hastings over Queen's Birthday Weekend, on Saturday, June 4.

This was the second time it was held in Hawke's Bay, after a trial in Napier this year.

My Walk In Wardrobe founder Katy Pakinga said it showed that Hawke's Bay people loved the idea of sustainable shopping and were keen for more.

The Saturday event was record-breaking for the sustainable fashion market, with 1200 people attending, spending more than $32,000 on sustainable fashion at 39 stalls.

Pakinga said about 1670 items of clothing were sold.

"Perfect weather certainly contributed to a great event, but seeing a lineup of about 150 people before the doors opened was so exciting," she said.

The event was great not only for those looking for a good deal on sustainable fashion but also for small businesses and people clearing out their wardrobes.

"People can make a few dollars for themselves, small businesses have an opportunity to sell their wares, and shoppers can purchase sustainable options of pre-loved, vintage, handmade and upcycled.

"We want more people to make better choices, avoid fast/temporary fashion, and enjoy slow, quality fashion, often at a great price," Pakinga said.

At the end of each market, stallholders can donate unsold clothes to local charities, which are given away rather than being on-sold.

My Walk In Wardrobe was funded by the Hastings District Council through its Waste Minimisation Fund, to which people can apply to develop innovative solutions for reducing waste.

Hastings councillor and eco-districts subcommittee chair Ann Redstone said the event is a practical, effective solution providing excellent results.

"Clothing is a huge contributor to our overall waste volumes and it's great to have innovative initiatives like these to recycle and reuse, it's fantastic that so many people took the opportunity to participate," Redstone said.

My Walk In Wardrobe will be back in Hastings on Saturday, September 10, and Saturday, November 26.