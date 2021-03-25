Music and dance event set for a flying start

Rehearsing for Sita Unsung are Mike and Bronwyn Baker on the pole, with Deepthi Krishna and Aren Baxter on the floor.

Music and dance event off to a flying start

MADE For a Cause performers (from left) Patrick Moniz, Deepthi Krishna and Joshy Varghese.

by Brenda Vowden

With last year's show canned at the eleventh hour due to Covid, final preparations are now in full swing as Hawke's Bay Flying Trapeze joins the Hawke's Bay Indian Cultural Centre's (HBICC) annual dance show Made For A Cause.

"Ethnic diversity is forging a new cultural heritage, not only in New Zealand but also here in Hawke's Bay," says director and scriptwriter Ken Keys.

The music and dance event has grown from a small function with students and family five years ago, into an almost sell-out event, which will again this year be a show of two halves and include a matinee performance.

Proceeds from the event have been gifted over the years to the Cancer Society and Kidney Kids - this year's recipient will be Heart Kids.

"The money will help families with the cost of flying out of town for treatment," says the show's principal dancer, Deepthi Krishna, who established the HBICC in 2015 with husband Sreejith Nair, to promote Indian classical arts in the community.

The first half of the event will showcase dance and music from the HBICC students, along with national and international artists. Abhishek Ravi, winner of TV3 Dance Masala and best choreographer for a US dance competition, will return as principal dancer. His sister Archana will be singing for the second year.

The second half of the show is always a surprise.

"People ask what we will do the next year and every time I bring something different - expectations are high. It is a music and dance event with a twist," Deepthi says.

Although she is keeping tight lipped about the theme of this year's show, the cat is out of the bag about what to expect in the second half. The pre-Covid planned circus performance has been replaced by Sita Unsung, an epic Indian dance drama directed by National Youth Drama School founder Ken Keys.

Deepthi, who plays the part of Sita, says the story is based from the main character's perspective.

"Sita is the unsung heroine."

The audience will be treated to "a big fight", choreographed by José Mani, an expert in Kalarippayattu, one of the oldest martial arts in the world. Aerial input will be from Hawke's Bay Flying Trapeze husband and wife team Mike and Bronwyn Baker and performed by professional performers.

"Combining dance and drama with aerials and stage conflict is quite a combo," Ken says.

"We've captured the whole epic of it — the world of the gods — mythological and ethereal."

This year's MADE for a Cause is described by Ken as "refreshingly different".

"It's an international show — composed in India, costumes made in Rotorua and India. Actors from here and overseas. It's becoming a multi-cultural province."

Deepthi says producing the annual event hasn't been easy, but has achieved this with the help of family and friends.

"I have been so lucky to have met and been supported by so many talented people who share my vision. To think that Pasifika, Pakeha and Asian people can all get energised by our Hindu stories, some 3000 years old, and our beautiful Hindu dance styles, fills me with joy and pride. People can expect two hours of entertainment, with colourful and vibrant performances."

■ Sita Unsung matinee performance, Saturday, April 10, 2.30pm; evening show MADE for a Cause plus Sita Unsung begins with finger foods at 5.30pm for a 6.30pm start, Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, Hastings. Tickets for matinee show, $20; evening $30 including Indian style finger foods, available through Ticketek, no door sales. For more information visit www.facebook.com/hawkesbayicc/