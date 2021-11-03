Multiple injuries after car crash near Hastings

Emergency services at work after a crash in York Rd, between Hastings and Flaxmere, early on Wednesday evening. Photo / Warren Buckland

At least two people were injured in a crash between Hastings and Flaxmere late on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5.40pm on York Rd, between the intersections with the State Highway 2 roundabout and Maraekakaho Rd.

Police said indications were that several people had been badly injured, but Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mike Wanoa said no one had been trapped in the vehicles and there had been two "patients".

They were understood to have moderate to serious injuries.

Emergency services were still at the scene about 6pm, with the road in the area closed and motorists being advised to use alternative routes.