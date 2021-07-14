MTG Hawke's Bay Tai Ahuriri to reopen after sprinklers failed quake test

After seven months MTG will reopen next weekend with a range of activities, performers and two new exhibitions. Photo / NZME

It's a date. The MTG Hawke's Bay Tai Ahuriri is reopening on July 24.

After its sudden closure in December, the region's flagship museum reopens with two new exhibitions, activities and a range of performers.

Napier's MTG shut down on December 23 for urgent remedial work on the building's sprinkler system, which was at risk of failing in an earthquake.

With the work completed, the doors reopen with the Exhibition For Home and Country celebrating the 100th anniversary of Women's Institutes in New Zealand.

The exhibition highlights the role of Napier's Anna Jerome Spencer, known as Bessie, in starting the country's first women's institute in Rissington.

Guest curator Kay Morris Matthews has researched the history of the institutes and Bessie Spencer and her book, Lifting Horizons, accompany the exhibition.

Taonga Māori exhibition Kura Taonga: Voices of Kahungunu covers the people and stories of Ngāti Kahungunu that are represented in the museum's collections.

There will be a range of activities and performers at the opening weekend including Project Prima Volta, Bay Batucada, Octavius Choir, Born to Move Deco Dancers, The Hits crew, MTG's regular pianists and a food truck.

"I'm really excited, we've been looking forward to reopening weekend for quite some time. We can't wait to welcome the community back into their museum," MTG Director Laura Vodanovich said.

There is still time to see both Billy Apple® A Brand Looking for a Product 1962—2020 and A Bloody Business: the history of five Hawke's Bay freezing works, which are being reinstated to finish their planned time on display.