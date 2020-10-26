Motorcyclist injured in crash on SH2 remains in intensive care

The man was airlifted to Waikato Hospital on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A motorcyclist injured in a crash on SH2 remains in critical condition in the Waikato Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The Hawke's Bay man, aged in his 60s, was one of two motorcyclists travelling single-file on SH2 about 10.30am on Sunday. The crash occurred near Putorino.

The front rider realised his fellow traveller was no longer behind him, and circled back to find that his companion had crashed.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which closed SH2 for more than three hours.

The man was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition, arriving about 1.15pm.

Police are seeking information from anyone who saw the two motorcyclists before the crash.

Police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said the crash was one of at least six on Saturday and Sunday in the region.

About 7pm on Sunday night, emergency services were called after a car rolled at the roundabout on the Hawke's Bay Expressway at the intersection of Longlands Rd and SH50A.

A police spokeswoman said one person was treated by ambulance at the scene for a sore back and a tow truck uplifted the vehicle.

Earlier on Sunday, about 4.30pm, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Waimarama Rd.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said no one was trapped and there appeared to be no injuries.