A man at the Tukituki River on Friday morning as the whitebait season opened. Photo / Warren Buckland

Whitebaiters across Hawke’s Bay were largely absent from their usual haunts on the first day of the season, adhering to rāhui over much of the region.

Department of Conservation (DoC) staff monitored Hawke’s Bay water bodies covered by two rāhui on Friday morning.

A rāhui [restriction] placed on a large chunk of the Hawke’s Bay region after Cyclone Gabrielle by Mana Ahuriri remained in place for the whitebait season, while the hapū and marae of Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust also placed rāhui in their rohe.

Whitebaiting anywhere north of the Esk River is allowed and is not part of the rāhui.

Wairoa, Māhia and Mohaka sit outside of the two Hawke’s Bay rāhui, supported by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, DoC and Ngāti Kahungunu.

There are no legal consequences for not following rāhui, but DoCoperations manager Hawke’s Bay Tryphena Cracknell asked whitebaiters to respect them in an earlier statement.

“Following the rāhui is a matter of a person’s own personal values and integrity. We are asking people to respect the rāhui and allow the local whitebait population to recover after the impact of the storm,” Cracknell said earlier.

The two rahui in place for Hawke's Bay don't extend to the Wairoa District. Photo / NZ Herald Graphic Network

Abhijeetkumar Manikantan, Napier DoC biodiversity ranger, said rangers spotted only two people whitebaiting on Clive River, but no one was located elsewhere on the first tide of the season’s traditional opening day.

“In previous seasons it would have been very unusual to see no whitebaiters on Tukituki River, for example, on day one, so it appears that people are respecting the rāhui and we are very grateful for this,” Manikantan said.

“Where we did find people whitebaiting, our rangers reminded people of the rāhui, and that it is a matter of personal integrity and respect. We will still enforce Whitebait Fishing Regulations 2021.”

Napier DoC Biodiversity Ranger, Abhijeetkumar Manikantan checks the Tukituki River for fishermen. Photo / Warren Buckland

DoC freshwater species manager Emily Funnell said in a statement that it was important for whitebaiters to keep themselves safe, particularly at the margins of the sea and rivers.

“Whitebaiters using waders should wear belts, and they should consider wearing lifejackets if around deep or turbulent waters,” Funnell said.

“They should also let people know where they are going and when they should be home again.”

Whitebaiters at the mouth of the Tukituki River near the start of the 2021 season. Photo / NZME

The season runs from September 1 to October 30.