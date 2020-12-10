More than 500 Hastings houses without power after winds push tree branch into power line

More than 500 houses were without power after high winds caused a tree branch to make contact with a power line in Hastings. Photo / File

More than 500 houses in the Hastings district were without power on Thursday after high winds caused a tree branch to make contact with a power line.

While power has been restored in the majority of the houses, there were still 84 Unison customers affected at 3.30pm.

A Unison spokesman said the unplanned outage occurred after a tree branch came into contact with power lines on St Georges Rd, Hastings, about 2.29pm on Thursday.

A total of 548 Unison customers were affected as a result.

Houses on St Georges Rd, Grasmere Ave and Farmlet Rd remained without power as at 3.30pm, but were set to be restored by 4.30pm.