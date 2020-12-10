Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

More than 500 Hastings houses without power after winds push tree branch into power line

Quick Read

More than 500 houses were without power after high winds caused a tree branch to make contact with a power line in Hastings. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

More than 500 houses in the Hastings district were without power on Thursday after high winds caused a tree branch to make contact with a power line.

While power has been restored in the majority of the houses, there were still 84 Unison customers affected at 3.30pm.

A Unison spokesman said the unplanned outage occurred after a tree branch came into contact with power lines on St Georges Rd, Hastings, about 2.29pm on Thursday.

A total of 548 Unison customers were affected as a result.

Houses on St Georges Rd, Grasmere Ave and Farmlet Rd remained without power as at 3.30pm, but were set to be restored by 4.30pm.