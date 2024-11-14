When I asked how long she had been flying, Chisum replied, “longer than is worth mentioning”.

She helped my 2m frame into the front seat, which was built for someone half that size.

Chisum manually swung the propeller until the engine popped into life, then jumped into the cockpit behind me.

The plane lurched forward to join a queue of aircraft waiting to take off.

Our plan was to head to the coast over Haumoana then Te Mata Peak.

Despite having a comms system onboard, the antique motor drowned out any conversation that could be had.

The wind picked up as the plane arrived at the start of the runway where Chisum's husband Jerry pulled alongside in the couple's other plane – a De Havilland DH.82A Tiger Moth from the 1930s.





As the propeller picked up speed the plane felt like a puppet on a string as it swayed from side to side in the wind.

As we rose to the cruising altitude of 1000 feet (300m), the landscape of Hawke’s Bay showed itself from an enlightening angle.

Through the clouds, Cape Kidnapper’s gannet colony and Te Mata Peak showed off their hidden beauty.

It was a truly awe–inspiring sight that anyone who gets the chance must experience.

Eventually, the aerodrome runway came into sight and Chisum feathered back the throttle as the plane came into land.

Alongside the runway, all the aircraft that participated in the flyover lined up to create a parade of honour as the Gipsy Moth touched down on the 90th anniversary of its great trek halfway around the globe.

“Sorry about the bumpy landing,” apologised Chisum as she helped me unfold my limbs to get out of the tight seat.

“Can you imagine flying 17,000km in that thing?”

A Biggles–style flight from Old Blighty to Aotearoa in a ropey piece of aviation history sounds like a right old adventure to me.

But what about her, would she repeat her father’s impressive feat?

“No thanks,” she laughed.

Jan Chisum stands next to her father Stan White's 1929 Gipsy Moth after flying it in a commemorative flyover above Hawke's Bay. Photo / Jack Riddell

