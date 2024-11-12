Hawke's Bay aviator Stan White with the Gipsy Moth he flew from London to Sydney in 1934. He died at the age of 80, but daughter Jan Chisum inherited the flying bug and will be at the controls of the 95-year-old aircraft in a flyover above Hastings on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

It took six.

White logged 160 hours in the air, double his recorded flying time beforehand, and had stops and delays in such places as France, India, Sumatra, Burma (now Myanmar), and Darwin, fighting the vagaries of engine trouble, bad weather, malaria, and finally being charged duty for importing into Australia the petrol still in the tank after crossing the Timor Sea.

Once landed in Sydney, G-AAJO was loaded aboard the cruise liner Niagara, shipped to Auckland, and flown by White from Mangere airfield to Hawke’s Bay, eventually becoming ZK-ADT.

Despite having no team support, using just AA maps and a shell card for fuel, and with a spare propellor lashed to the machine, he was typically nonchalant when meeting media in Auckland.

“It was just a holiday,” he told them: “I was not out to break records or anything like that.”

He said that apart from the “little misfortunes”, the flight was “mainly uneventful” and added: “I struck bad weather once coming along the coast of Burma. It was the tail end of the monsoon, with a good deal of patchy rain, and I decided to land at an emergency aerodrome. I was not held up for long.”

Modern Hawke's Bay aviatrix Jan Chisum in the cockpit of the 95-year-old Gipsy Moth she will fly over Hastings on Wednesday to commemorate father Stan White's flight from London to Sydney in the same aircraft in 1934. Photo / Doug Laing

He estimated the whole exercise, including buying the aircraft, cost about £1500 (equivalent to over $70,000 at present NZ currency rates).

Jan Chisum says much of the aircraft, including the comparatively small amount of metal framework, is original, and its kept state has allowed it to feature in many fly-ins and flyovers around the country. Its good, authentic condition also meant it was an automatic choice for the starring role of the aircraft in 2016 TV movie Jean, commemorating the 1930s exploits of Kiwi aviatrix Jean Batten.

Chisum also had a role, doing the flying scenes, although the lead role of Batten was played by actress Kate Elliott.

