Moa find on highway project could be thousands of years old

5 minutes to read
Palaeobiologist Dr Richard Holdaway discussing the moa bone sampling process with Te Ahu a Turanga Kaitiaki Terry Hapi at Te Manawa in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

By Leanne Warr

Evidence of moa found during excavation work on the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway last year could potentially be more than 180,000 years old.

However, that was still dependent on the completion of

