Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay gets new athletics cages in $50,000 upgrade

Hammer thrower Lauren Bruce during a training camp at Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay in 2020. Photo / Warren Buckland

New discus and hammer throw cages have been installed at Mitre 10 Park in Hawke's Bay as part of a $50,000 upgrade ahead of the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships.

The competition will be held on March 26 and 27 after the event was postponed due to a shift in Covid-19 alert levels, albeit without its under-18 entrants.

The event was due to be held from March 5 to March 7.

Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay CEO Jock Mackintosh said the newly installed cages are part of a range of upgrades at the $2 million all-weather athletics track.

Hastings Athletics chairwoman Sharee Jones, a former nationally ranked thrower, said the new cages for the throwers were part of retaining the international status of the facility.

"They are part of a $50,000 upgrade which has been funded by Hastings Athletics and the Mitre 10 Park Trust, with great support from Eastern and Central Trust and the TAB," she said.

The cages are manufactured in Australia.

"We got caught up in Covid-related delays in getting them shipped to New Zealand and they were not going to be here in time had the champs gone ahead earlier in the month," Jones added.

"It is one of those rare circumstances where the delay helped."

Mackintosh said the stadium has received good reviews when it has hosted visitors.

"It's a fantastic experience for spectators," he said.

"They are seeing world-class athletes perform against a backdrop of Te Mata Peak views and usually they are basking in great weather."

The modified version of the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships will feature senior and under-20 athletes.

Athletics NZ CEO Peter Pfitzinger said the event is a highlight on the athletic calendar.

"It assumes even more importance this year with our elite athletes building towards the Olympics and Paralympics or pushing for national selection for other competitions," he said.

"We're looking forward to bringing some world-class athletics to the Hawke's Bay region and watching our top athletes in action."