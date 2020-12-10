Miss Frou Frou loves creating beautiful scenes

Miss Frou Frou (aka Suzanne Beaumont) . Photo / Meredith Lord

Miss Frou Frou (aka Suzanne Beaumont) loves to create beautiful scenes and setting — and she's good at it.

In fact she loves it so much that she has managed to collect a 31,000 piece collection of fabulous items ranging from tableware, to cutlery, to vases, napkins, archways and big urns, to name but a few.

She has everything you could possibly think of to transform any space, whether that be your kitchen table or a wedding venue.

And it's all available for you to hire. The wedding and event hire specialist is well known for adding that wow factor to any setting.

"It been really frantic lately," Suzanne said.

"I think all the events that were postponed earlier in the year are happening now. It's so lovely to see people happy and arranging all kinds of celebrations from marriages to big birthdays.

A stunning Christmas table setting by Miss Frou Frou with flowers by Lushka. Photo / Meredith Lord

"I also think that people are going just a little bit further with their Christmas decorations this year and good on them. If you don't want to go to all the expense of buying new dinner sets that you most likely won't use again until next year come and see what I have.

"Or you might like to add something from my collection to your Christmas collection. I can help you if you are having 500 people to dinner or five."

She says there are many popular and very different Christmas decorations styles this year from natural and earthy, with timber and pottery and vases filled with pine cones, right through to full-on glamorous with plenty of sparkle.

" Everyone has their own style. My advice would be to use what you have and get different pieces in to add to it. If you have a concept of the style you want to achieve I can help you find items to achieve that. Or I can come to your home see what you and we can add to it."

Suzanne has some great ideas if you find yourself stuck in a decorating rut.

"It can be as easy as putting your tree in a different position or putting some lights up in your outside area. If it's an area that you spent a lot of time in during summer, and it's covered put your tree up in there. There are lots of little tricks you can do."

For more information and to inquire about hiring email hello@missfroufrou.nz

Tips for Christmas decorating

• Think outside the square and use things differently

• Forage for greenery to make wreaths

• Pinterest is your friend

• If you have children and you don't like a messy tree give them their own little tree to decorate and keep in their room

• Get creative and most importantly have some fun with it.