Milla Bowie with the photo that won the primary and intermediate category in the Tararua District Council Photography competition. Photo / Leanne Warr

Milla Bowie reckons she wasn't expecting to come first in a Tararua district-wide photography competition.

So she was very excited to learn she had won first place in the primary and intermediate category of the 2021 Tararua District Council photography competition.

The brief of the competition was to take photos of iconic, historic and much-loved buildings in the Tararua.

Milla's photo, an old shed in a field off State Highway 2, was chosen as the winner.

She says she'd always seen the building on the way to school and had always thought it was interesting.

She also took photos of the old courthouse, which is now the Dannevirke Gallery of History and Ruahine Motors.

Her entries earned her nine certificates including Mayor's Choice.

Her mother Rachel says Milla, in year 7 at Ruahine School, was hoping to beat her brother, Ollie, who won the competition in 2019.

His photo was featured on the cover of a coffee table book.

Milla's photo will also be included in a coffee table book, which has yet to be completed.

Photography is a bit of a family thing.

Dad Steve loves doing nature photography like birds and bugs.

"That's my thing," he says. "So I can go and take hundreds of photos and come home, put them on the computer and have absolutely nothing.

"But every now and again you get something pretty amazing."

He isn't worried about letting the children have a go with his camera.

"I just let them go for it and see how they go. It's quite amazing what they come up with."

He says children often see things a little differently than adults do and they can come up with quite creative things.

Milla likes to photograph buildings, or pets.

"I also like kind of abstract art things," she says.

Something like using Smarties and putting them in hot water then taking pictures of the effect.

Photography for her will always be a hobby but career-wise, she may pursue architecture.

When asked what advice she would give to anyone considering photography, she says they should have a go at the competition.

"Even if it looks bad on camera, it can actually look really good online."

"Just try," her parents say.

"You never know what's going to come out."

Milla's prize was $100 for herself and another $100 for her school, which she asked to be used for the school library.