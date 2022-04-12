Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Mother Nature throws another storm our way

3 minutes to read
Wairoa is bracing itself for another significant weather event. Photo / NZME

Wairoa is bracing itself for another significant weather event. Photo / NZME

Linda Hall
By
Linda Hall

Assistant editor

As I write this Wairoa is bracing for another significant weather event with a red warning for heavy rain while the rest of Hawke's Bay is under an orange heavy rain warning.

There are also

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.