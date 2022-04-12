Wairoa is bracing itself for another significant weather event. Photo / NZME

As I write this Wairoa is bracing for another significant weather event with a red warning for heavy rain while the rest of Hawke's Bay is under an orange heavy rain warning.

There are also strong wind warnings in place — wet ground and high winds are not a good mix, especially when it comes to trees.

It comes less than three weeks after a storm battered the region with one woman escaping her car after it plunged into flood water on a rural road.

Damage to farmland with slips and flooding has devastated the Wairoa district.

The last thing they need is a cyclone bearing down on them.

But Mother Nature does what she pleases and lately she doesn't seem to be very pleased at all.

At least these days we have ample warning to batten down the hatches, secure outdoor furniture and trampolines and clear guttering, especially at this time of the year with leaves starting to fall.

Not that that is much comfort to people living in areas already sodden by the last storm.

People living in rural areas have also been advised to have enough food to last for at lease three days.

I think one good thing that has come out of the Covid pandemic is that people are more prepared for the unexpected.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today.

It's taught us to make sure we do have some food tucked away just in case, baked beans, spaghetti and Weet-Bix will suffice, no need to spend a fortune.

On that note it's great to hear that The Warehouse "would be happy" to compete with the two grocery chains that dominate the market.

Wouldn't that be great. It already sells a limited amount of groceries but it would be fantastic if they increased its range.

Competition in the grocery sector would make a huge difference. Food prices are out of control., so yes please The Warehouse — go for it.

Fill some shelves with food we can all afford. Put some freezers and chillers in your warehouses filled with affordable meat and dairy products.

Still on the subject of food, it's fantastic to see Winter F.A.W.C! is back.

In fact it's great to see lots of events on the horizon and more people out and about. I know we are not over Covid yet, it's going to be hanging around for a long time to come.

However, people have had it, got over it and got on with their lives.

Some people I know have been really sick with it, others have just had mild symptoms. It's so random though. Households isolating and all using the same facilities and only half of them get the bug. Weird.

Onwards and upwards we go.

I'm hoping Cyclone Fili blows itself out before it reaches Wairoa and Hawke's Bay.

However, where ever you are take care and prepare to hunker down.