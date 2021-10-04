MetService issues 'severe thunderstorm warning' for Hawke's Bay

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay for Monday evening. Photo / MetService

Parts of Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay are set to be hit with severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

MetService issued the warning about 5.30pm, with severe thunderstorms detected about Tikokino, Maraekakaho and Gwavas shortly after 5pm.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the east, and are expected to lie near Hastings, Bridge Pa, Maraekakaho, Pakipkai, Te Hauke and Poukawa from 5.45pm.

They are expected to move further east across Hastings, to Waimarama, Havelock North and Ocean Beach about 6.15pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and large hail, with surface and flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas.

Driving conditions may also become extremely hazardous, MetService warned.

Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said between 10 to 20 millimetres of rain could be expected to fall over the next hour with large hail also expected.

He said the environment was also "right" for thunderstorms for parts of Tuesday as the day heats up, particularly around inland Hawke's Bay and near Gisborne.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for parts of Taranaki.

Bellam noted there had been a few "sparks of thunderstorms" east of Taupo and north of Napier as well.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.