Mental health services to be expanded in Tararua

Recruitment is under way for new roles in mental health in the Tararua. Photo / NZME

Recruitment is under way for new roles in mental health in the Tararua. Photo / NZME

MidCentral District Health Board is recruiting for new roles in Tararua ahead of planned changes to specialist mental health and addiction services.

Mental Health and addiction services operations executive Scott Ambridge said the plans were part of a broader programme of change across the rohe to implement an integrated model of clinical and kaupapa Māori service delivery for adult secondary mental health services.

"Specialist mental health and addiction services cover all areas within Tararua, that includes a base in Dannevirke and an outreach centre in Pahiatua," he said.

"To enable our more rural communities to access our services our staff are mobile and able to visit people in their homes if required."

Specialist services supported people with serious mental health and addiction issues and the expanded service would offer therapeutic interventions and resources to support a by-Māori and for Māori service that valued the cultural and clinical approach equally, Ambridge said.

"The changes also include a provision for specialist liaison and consultation with primary mental health and addiction services located in general practice.

"The community can access the Dannevirke base with no appointment and will be seen by the unplanned care team, or by referral to the service."

Recruitment was under way for the new roles and the changes were expected to be progressively rolled out from early 2022.