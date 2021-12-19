Woodville's Santa Party attracts families

Others had a ride in a buggy pulled by Sparky and led by Charlotte Spinner.

Father Christmas did a melt in his red suit at Woodville on Saturday, December 11. Having travelled from the North Pole where it is winter he was not too well acclimatised to arrive into Fountaine Square to meet children in the Rotunda.

He did arrive in style in a buggy towed by a pony called Sparky led by Charlotte Spinner, having parked his reindeer in a field nearby.

He had got the call from Woodville Vision chairwoman Vicky Tomlinson that children were in desperate need of seeing him personally to deliver their requests and just on 60 turned up and received a gift with the help of Mother Christmas.

Ellen Ireland meets Father and Mother Christmas in the Fountaine Park Rotunda on Saturday, December 11.

There were other attractions for the children including the Manawatū Recreation and Sport Popup Play Wagon which offered endless challenges for those willing to try them.

Parents could also visit the stalls scattered about in the shade hosted by locals who had made all sorts of goods.

Melissa Reiri, who is project manager for the Woodville Community Garden, had created some harakeke baskets and wooden carvings of native birds for sale.

Sheryl Wicking had made diamond paintings from tiny beads along with knitted baby clothes.

Colleen Horne had unique high tea sets made up from individual plates and pots capable of brewing and presenting tea as well as acting as plant hosts in gardens while Laurene Neill had made two-skin cloth masks – a bargain at $4 each.

Brigid Allen had soaps looking so real they looked good enough to eat.

Newish arrival into town Dania Smart, who has set up the popular Tararua Gym for kids, had created bespoke gifts for people who had everything such as coloured and printed socks and blankets and even emergency kits for those you had forgotten.

Vicky Tomlinson was pleased with the day.

Her attempt on Sunday to have a vaccination clinic in conjunction with a barbecue was slightly thwarted by the rain but 27 had vaccinations and enjoyed the food although the outdoor movie was postponed until January 16.