Hawke's Bay police focus on street racing and drink driving

Drivers can expect to be breathalysed at checkpoints these holidays. Photo / NZME

Car enthusiasts allegedly street racing and drink driving are the focus of local police in the Tararua district as the holidays near.

Dannevirke Sergeant Gary McKernon said police were investigating an incident in Ormondville in which car enthusiasts allegedly gathered outside the Black Dog Tavern before taking part in a street race.

He said one of the racers lost control and hit a power pole.

Police were also following up on reports of footage being posted on Facebook.

McKernon said those involved were not young.

"These were people who should know better."

Such actions created a risk for every road user, he said.

There were also reports of racing on Laws Rd and Makirikiri Rd with tyre marks being found.

It wasn't just speed that put them at risk of serious crashes, especially on rural roads.

There was also the risk of hitting an animal that had got out of a paddock.

McKernon said a driver touring the area around Waihi Falls crashed last week after swerving to avoid several lambs that had got loose.

No one was hurt, but it could have been much worse.

Police were asking the public to be aware of the risks and follow the rules for speed and drink driving with Christmas just over a week away.

Police would be on Tararua roads during the holidays looking out for drivers making bad decisions.

McKernon said the road policing safety team would be out and about across the region.

Local police would also be keeping an eye out and running checkpoints.

"Everyone can expect to be breathalysed," he said.

Police were asking people to plan ahead as they begin their Christmas celebrations, rather than waiting until they'd had a drink or two before deciding how they would be getting home.

McKernon said such decisions could have devastating consequences and the last thing he wanted was for an officer to have to knock on someone's door with bad news.

"Have a plan before you go out."