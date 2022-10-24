Megan Banks: Nuggets the new nuptial currency

Megan Banks' husband's choice of anniversary gift was unique. Photo / NZME

It's our wedding anniversary! We had such an amazing wedding day during the last Hawke's Bay Anniversary weekend in Napier. We were so spoilt by our loved ones, and now 12 months of wedded bliss have passed. I think 'wedded bliss' was a term used in the olden days before couples had children out of wedlock. Don't get me wrong, there have been some blissful moments in the last year - like every Sunday, when Ben volunteers to go and get me a coffee. He also changed my flat tyre on a rainy dark night, which made him a very good husband indeed, and he's the first husband I call when I can't open my bottle of wine. He's also particularly good at lighting the fire in winter and yelling at anyone who leaves the door open. I know I've provided some blissful moments for him, too. Nachos on repeat every Tuesday night must be a highlight, I'm sure. It would also be hard to top the delight he must get from his wife as I stomp around the house muttering swear words under my breath while trying to keep the house tidy.

Married life is humdrum at times, isn't it? Which I why I think celebrating anniversaries and actually taking the time to spend time together and appreciate each other is important. Well, I think I can safely say our first anniversary celebration will definitely be easy to beat from here on in. The bar has not been set high. I understand the traditional gift for your first year anniversary is paper. I actually would've been pretty happy with paper, especially if it had a voucher for a husband-and-wife night away printed on it. But no, I didn't get paper. I got a husband that came home after a night celebrating a family birthday and proceeded to make himself chicken nuggets at 2am. He then fell asleep on the couch with his face in the plate of nuggets and the TV blaring.

So, I hereby announce that the first wedding anniversary is now known as the Nugget Anniversary. You must give nuggets as a gift, and double points if they have had your face in them. Respective spouses can also play their part by offering to spend even more time in the kitchen and cook the nuggets for their partner - as we all know, marriage is about compromise.