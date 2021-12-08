Megafish signs up 450 competitors, two months before lines are in water

A kingfish yes, but it wasn't the winner. Linda Wheatley, of Napier, with an 11.4kg catch in last summer's Megafish competition. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's biggest annual fishing competition has already attracted the maximum-possible entries, two months before the first lines will be thrown into the briny.

Earlybird entries for the Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club's February 4-6 Megafish Hawke's Bay 2022 opened on October 4 with the capped entry 450 selling out by last week, said club president Neil Price.

With prizes worth $80,000, including a top prize of $20,000, the club had been hopeful the entries would sell out by the earlybird entry deadline, he said.

The entry is about 25 more than last year, when adverse marine conditions limited fishing to just one day, which was a big day for angler Ashley Jones, landing a $10,000 prize with a 20kg kingfish catch of the day.