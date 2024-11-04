Meeanee Speedway: Hawke’s Bay driver Kairyn O’Brien celebrates arrival of newborn son with win

Most importantly the crowd was able to disperse quickly, which is a must when the majority of spectators are youngsters. Speaking of the youngsters the Next Windows & Doors-sponsored Kids Zone for children 12 years and under was well-patronised.
They were able to play on a bouncy castle and Jungle Jim’s Play Trailer as well get decorated with some face painting.
It was a memorable night for Hawke’s Bay driver Kairyn O’Brien in the 22-strong Superstock class. He celebrated the arrival of his newborn son Mac in the countdown to the meeting with a victory in his third heat.
Second place went to Palmerston North’s Jack Miers and experienced Hawkeye Quinn Ryan was third. Ryan’s clubmate Brett Loveridge took out heat one and was followed home by Gisborne’s Brodie James and Palmerston North’s Mike McCarthy.
James secured the chequered flag in heat two. O’Brien was second and Meeanee’s Hawke’s Bay champion Zach Lawrence third in his first outing of the season.
Hawke’s Bay TQ driver Duane Todd flipped during heat two for his 17-strong class. Several drivers were clocked at 121 km/h on the Napier Straight during this race which was won by Meeanee’s Scott McIntosh.
Class rookie Tom Steel and Ryan MacGregor completed the host track podium in this race. Meeanee trifectas were also posted in the other two heats.
MacGregor had the victory lap in heat one. Todd was second and Karl Carpendale third.
MacGregor had his second victory in heat three where he was followed home by McIntosh and Steel.
Hawke’s Bay’s former 1NZ Stockcar titleholder Jason Penn raced his nephew Bradley Penn’s car in a 20-strong class. After finishing seventh in the first heat and recording a DNF in the second Penn won the third.
Leroy O’Riley beat fellow Meeanee Mauler Willy Stevenson home in heat one. Their clubmate Lauren Swift was third.
Heat two was action-packed, with Penn and Mauler Ethan Dorward in stirring mode. Meeanee’s Ethan Anderson put Palmerston North’s 1NZ Kyle Rowe into the wall as the pair battled for the lead.
While Anderson got the win Rowe was among seven non-finishers. Stevenson was second and Isaac Fothergill completed the host track podium.
Rowe and Anderson finished second and third respectively to Penn in heat three.