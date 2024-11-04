Meeanee Speedway: Hawke’s Bay driver Kairyn O’Brien celebrates arrival of newborn son with win

Most importantly the crowd was able to disperse quickly, which is a must when the majority of spectators are youngsters. Speaking of the youngsters the Next Windows & Doors-sponsored Kids Zone for children 12 years and under was well-patronised.

They were able to play on a bouncy castle and Jungle Jim’s Play Trailer as well get decorated with some face painting.

It was a memorable night for Hawke’s Bay driver Kairyn O’Brien in the 22-strong Superstock class. He celebrated the arrival of his newborn son Mac in the countdown to the meeting with a victory in his third heat.

Second place went to Palmerston North’s Jack Miers and experienced Hawkeye Quinn Ryan was third. Ryan’s clubmate Brett Loveridge took out heat one and was followed home by Gisborne’s Brodie James and Palmerston North’s Mike McCarthy.

James secured the chequered flag in heat two. O’Brien was second and Meeanee’s Hawke’s Bay champion Zach Lawrence third in his first outing of the season.

Hawke’s Bay TQ driver Duane Todd flipped during heat two for his 17-strong class. Several drivers were clocked at 121 km/h on the Napier Straight during this race which was won by Meeanee’s Scott McIntosh.

Hawke's Bay Superstock driver Kairyn O'Brien celebrated the birth of his son with a victory in his third heat. Photo / John Faulkner

Class rookie Tom Steel and Ryan MacGregor completed the host track podium in this race. Meeanee trifectas were also posted in the other two heats.

MacGregor had the victory lap in heat one. Todd was second and Karl Carpendale third.

MacGregor had his second victory in heat three where he was followed home by McIntosh and Steel.

Close and exciting racing was a highlight of the Sidecar class. Photo / John Faulkner

Hawke’s Bay’s former 1NZ Stockcar titleholder Jason Penn raced his nephew Bradley Penn’s car in a 20-strong class. After finishing seventh in the first heat and recording a DNF in the second Penn won the third.

Leroy O’Riley beat fellow Meeanee Mauler Willy Stevenson home in heat one. Their clubmate Lauren Swift was third.

Heat two was action-packed, with Penn and Mauler Ethan Dorward in stirring mode. Meeanee’s Ethan Anderson put Palmerston North’s 1NZ Kyle Rowe into the wall as the pair battled for the lead.

While Anderson got the win Rowe was among seven non-finishers. Stevenson was second and Isaac Fothergill completed the host track podium.

Rowe and Anderson finished second and third respectively to Penn in heat three.

Twenty-five Hawke’s Bay Ministock drivers fronted for their first meeting of the season and there was no shortage of aggression in their non-contact class which relished the two-lane track.

Jaelim Dudding took out heat one from Tom Blair and Macy Penn.

Kayne Nicholson had the victory lap after heat two which saw Blair finish second and Logan Smith third.

Memphis Trengrove won heats three and four. Kaiden Beale and Smith completed the podium in heat three and Penn and Cullen Smith finished second and third respectively in heat four.

After the first two heats in the seven-strong Sidecar class, all of whom were from the host track, the riders agreed not to race the third as the track had become a bit risky for the new-look crews.

Experienced rider Craig Boaler and rookie swinger Kaylah Meehan took out heat one from Justin Lincoln and third placegetter Bill Napier.

Lincoln beat Boaler with a superb pass in heat two. Third place went to Lance Beets.

