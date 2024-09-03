On December 10, 2021, Lee was walking on the beach near the National Aquarium in Napier when he heard a mother calling for help and observed a 5-year-old in the water some distance from the beach.
He immediately entered the water to help, but he was unfamiliar with the beach, the sharp drop-off, and the pounding surf. The severe undertow and the fact he was not a strong swimmer meant he had difficulty getting to the boy.
Whitley, who was off duty and had arrived from his regular beat in Gisborne for a night shift, heard the call for help and drove straight to the scene.
Despite being off duty at the time of the rescue, Whitley said the role was “definitely not 9-5″, and he would never hesitate to jump into action when required.
“Once a cop, always a cop, whether you’re on duty or not.”
Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love of stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.