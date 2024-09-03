On December 10, 2021, Lee was walking on the beach near the National Aquarium in Napier when he heard a mother calling for help and observed a 5-year-old in the water some distance from the beach.

He immediately entered the water to help, but he was unfamiliar with the beach, the sharp drop-off, and the pounding surf. The severe undertow and the fact he was not a strong swimmer meant he had difficulty getting to the boy.

Whitley, who was off duty and had arrived from his regular beat in Gisborne for a night shift, heard the call for help and drove straight to the scene.

“I’d just arrived in town and got to my accommodation. I was only supposed to be there for the night,” he recalled.

“I was just down the road, so I made my way down towards the aquarium and could see the boy floating about 100-150m out.”

Emergency services attending the sea rescue in Napier's Marine Parade where a child drowned. Photo / Paul Taylor

A “pretty hectic” westerly swell made things even more challenging.

“I timed it pretty well and could get in, but it was a big swell. I was swimming out to the boy and told [Lee] he needed to get in.”

Not long after, Lee was caught in the swell himself, putting Whitley in a difficult position.

“I was caught in two minds who to go for, but I was pretty close to the young fella at that stage, so I carried on with that mission.”

Both rescuers eventually made it to the shore, doing everything they could to save the young boy.

A drowning death isn’t something any police officer or family should have to experience.

The shared sense of grief, support and closure is something that Whitely said helped him fully come to terms with what happened.

“I can see it now,” Whitley said of why people are celebrating his efforts.

“I keep in contact with the boy’s mum and grandma and can see the appreciation they had for getting him back and not mourning their boy lost at sea.

“I see some comfort in that we at least got him back. We tried as hard as possible to get him the help he needed, but it wasn’t enough on the day.”

Despite the valiant efforts of rescuers, the 5-year-old died after drowning off the Marine Parade coast. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three years later looking back, Whitley said his years of surfing experience might have helped when he dove into the swell.

“I’ve surfed all my life and stuff like that and swam as a young fella, so that probably had quite a good effect on that day, I think.”

Chatting with Lee at the August awards ceremony also made him realise he was not alone in his feelings on receiving recognition.

“It’s funny because he felt the same way that I did. He was pretty lucky not to drown himself, and that kinda shows the type of person he is as well, to give it a crack when no one else wanted to.”

Despite being off duty at the time of the rescue, Whitley said the role was “definitely not 9-5″, and he would never hesitate to jump into action when required.

“Once a cop, always a cop, whether you’re on duty or not.”

