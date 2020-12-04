Marcus Agnew: Enjoy some fun outdoor activities in Hawke's Bay

With overseas travel so restricted at the moment, why not check out what's in Central Hawke's Bay, says Marcus Agnew.

If you are into outdoor recreation, farm life experiences among classic rolling countryside, and good old backyard sports, then Ranui Farm Park is a hidden gem right here in the heart of beautiful Central Hawke's Bay.

With Christmas on its way, we are headed for a pretty unique summer holiday season. We've never had a Christmas holidays where overseas travel has been so restricted.

One potential challenge might be the traffic, especially up north, and with everyone staying home it could be pretty hectic out on the roads.

Who needs to go overseas anyway. We keep telling ourselves we live in the most beautiful country in the world, so let's get out and enjoy our own country.

Take the opportunity to check out some new places in our own backyard, and at the same time support some fellow Kiwis in the tourism business recover from their Covid hangover.

Why go outside New Zealand they say, well why go outside Hawke's Bay? It's going to be a great chance to get out and see all those places on our doorstep, that we normally never make time to see.

An easy trip down to Waipukurau, stop for a coffee, then a beautiful 10-minute drive out past the grand old racecourse into the rolling hills of Central Hawke's Bay, and you'll arrive at Ranui Farm Park.

The brainchild of the great Jean Ennor, famous grandmother of All Black and Crusader Braydon Ennor, Jean had a vision to create something great within the family farm. And she's got her sons pulling it together, with activities led by son Russell with his expert experience from delivering years of PE to young people in Hawke's Bay.

The main base is set around the old farm house, where you look out over a golf driving range, with BMX tracks in behind, a pond and obstacle course, basketball and volleyball court, downhill water slide, zip line, archery, kids playground and more.

And that's just the start. If you are into mountain biking and BMX, you will definitely love this place. From beginner BMX to advanced, and then a range of mountain biking options over the back hills.

The farm is a beautiful layout for the various tracks, and even a range of great orienteering track options too. The sack sliding down the hill, and playgrounds are there for the little kids too.

A great place for a day out, and with accommodation and cooking facilities great for a family night or two away.

And with Russell and the team onboard, an ideal place for leadership and outdoor development for school camps or sports teams. There's even some nice ponds, mud and obstacle courses to help with that, and a small indoor sports hall if the weather gets a bit rough. They really have thought of everything, and have more plans to build it further, making it a real gem for the CHB district.

With the mounting rates of mental health issues among our young people, it's awesome and inspiring seeing a group of people bringing back some good old-school activities, and creating a great space to get away from the normal busy life and all the technology and devices we are surrounded with these days.

There's some pretty good outdoor adventure and recreation set-ups in Hawke's Bay, but this Ranui Farm Park has to be one of the best, certainly unique, and along with the likes of Backpaddock Lakes is helping the outdoors scene take off down in Central Hawke's Bay.

It is definitely worth a drive, and tomorrow is an open day, called Sunday Funday. So bring along a picnic, there will farm tours and a small cafe open for refreshments.