Maraekakaho Country Fair introduced a giant pumpkin contest this year. Photo / Michaela Gower

The cars snaking for kilometres beyond Maraekakaho’s famous black barn told the story.

Thousands of them, carrying even more thousands of people, descended on the small Hawke’s Bay community for its annual Country Market Day on Saturday, in the process raising tens of thousands of dollars for the local school and kindy.

Co-organiser Charlotte Macphee said the event had a vibe and a scale that felt a little bit like an A&P Show.

“There was a record number of stalls and I think given the queues and how packed it was, we are safe to say this was a record turnout as well.

“It was an amazing day, and it’s really cool that we’ve made it a day that people from all around Hawke’s Bay come to and get in behind.