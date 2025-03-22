Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Maraekakaho Country Market’s record day: Big numbers, big traffic, and a huge result for the community

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Maraekakaho Country Fair introduced a giant pumpkin contest this year. Photo / Michaela Gower

The cars snaking for kilometres beyond Maraekakaho’s famous black barn told the story.

Thousands of them, carrying even more thousands of people, descended on the small Hawke’s Bay community for its annual Country Market Day on Saturday, in the process raising tens of thousands of dollars for the local school and kindy.

Co-organiser Charlotte Macphee said the event had a vibe and a scale that felt a little bit like an A&P Show.

“There was a record number of stalls and I think given the queues and how packed it was, we are safe to say this was a record turnout as well.

“It was an amazing day, and it’s really cool that we’ve made it a day that people from all around Hawke’s Bay come to and get in behind.

“It’s great to put Maraekakaho on the map.”

Organisers say there was a great mood among the crowd. Photo / Jane Redward Photography
Macphee said the rural feel of the event is what brings people in.

This year there was a newly introduced giant pumpkin competition, a truck pull, and a chance to have a go at shearing, as well as entertainment, rides, and raffles - with the mega raffle involving thousands of dollars of prizes still selling tickets into April.

The pony rides were again popular, as were the food stalls.

Macphee said organisers couldn’t have pulled it off without the support of their sponsors and the Maraekakako community.

The truck pull was a popular activity. Photo / Jane Redward Photography
The pony rides went down a treat. Photo / Jane Redward Photography
A record number of people packed into Maraekakaho. Photo / Jane Redward Photography
