Māori King Tūheitia death: Ngāti Kahungunu chief Bayden Barber pays tribute to respected leader

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Kiingi Tūheitia, centre, with Jeremy Tātere McLeod (left) and kaumatua Jerry Hapuku during a previous visit to Hawke's Bay in 2019. Photo / Warren Buckland

The late Māori monarch Kiingi Tūheitia, who died on Friday at the age of 69, is being remembered by Hawke’s Bay iwi Ngāti Kahungunu for his support during a variety of events promoting kotahitanga (unity) for the region and wider motu (country).

Tūheitia died on Friday morning surrounded by his wife, Makau Ariki, and their children, Whatumoana, Korotangi, and Ngawai Hono I Te Po.

He had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

In a statement on Friday, Ngāti Kahungunu chief executive Bayden Barber said the respected leader would be greatly missed.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII,” Barber said.

“Our condolences go out to Te Makau Ariki a Te Atawhai, children Te Whatumoana, Korotangi and Te Puhi Ariki, Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō, me te Kāhui Ariki whānui.”

Barber recalled two recent events where Tūheitia touched the lives of iwi members by promoting his long-standing vision of peace and unity.

Many from Hawke’s Bay celebrated Tūheitia’s 18th coronation at Tūrangawaewae this month, where, according to Barber, they experienced “Kotahitanga in action”.

Barber said the monarch spoke about “maintaining unity despite the challenges facing Te Ao Māori.”

Tūheitia also “led the motu” on to Omāhu Marae in Hastings in late May for a special Hui Taumata, where Barber said the kaupapa was about kotahitanga and that people were “stronger together”.

About 2000 people gathered for the event, and speakers affirmed the importance of Māori coming together in unity and solidarity.

“Kei te Kīngi o te Kotahitanga, Kei te Māuri o te Motu. Takoto mai, takoto mai rā,” Barber said.

Tūheitia was born in Huntly in April 1955.

He succeeded his mother, Queen Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, in 2006 and became the seventh Māori monarch since the movement’s foundation in 1858.

A special Karakia-A-Iwi will be held at the Kahukuranui whare at Omāhu Marae on Friday night. Remembrance plans for the rest of the week will also be discussed and announced soon after.

