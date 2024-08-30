Kiingi Tūheitia, centre, with Jeremy Tātere McLeod (left) and kaumatua Jerry Hapuku during a previous visit to Hawke's Bay in 2019. Photo / Warren Buckland

The late Māori monarch Kiingi Tūheitia, who died on Friday at the age of 69, is being remembered by Hawke’s Bay iwi Ngāti Kahungunu for his support during a variety of events promoting kotahitanga (unity) for the region and wider motu (country).

Tūheitia died on Friday morning surrounded by his wife, Makau Ariki, and their children, Whatumoana, Korotangi, and Ngawai Hono I Te Po.

He had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

In a statement on Friday, Ngāti Kahungunu chief executive Bayden Barber said the respected leader would be greatly missed.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII,” Barber said.