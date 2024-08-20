With the help of the Ministry of Social Development’s Mana in Mahi programme, Watts was employed by Hawke’s Bay infrastructure company Tūpore last year.

She had never been a digger or truck operator, so she had to work her way up as a labourer. However, she was given the opportunity to get truck driving certificates, gaining valuable skills.

“I decided I wanted to get my licences, so when I did get a job, I was going to go into it making good money.

“My calling at Tūpore has been my best and most rewarding achievement because everything has sort of naturally fallen into place.”

Watts’s journey into the predominantly male-dominated profession started as a kid when she watched her dad and uncle get behind the wheel of trucks, viewing them as role models.

Now heavy machinery is her calling too.

“Although I’m mostly concentrated on truck driving, I’m equally excited driving dump trucks, diggers and loaders as well,” the 50-year-old told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Watts is thankful to her colleagues who have helped her on her journey.

Watts is approaching her first annual review with the company, and her only regret is not having found the job sooner.

She attributed much of her personal growth to getting rid of people, places, and things that didn’t align with her future goals.

“I took the time to really work on myself. It’s really important who you associate with. If you can’t keep good people around you, then you really have to go it alone.”

Watts was also thankful for Tūpore’s leadership team and her fellow male workers, who supported her and many other wāhine like her to thrive at work.

“We look at it like a waka. We have a man named Gavin, a very strong, successful guy, and we presented him with an oar for the waka.

“We’re behind him. Because he’s got such a brilliant outlook on life, we do the same.”

It’s not just a few women taking to heavy industries either; Watts said she had also seen a resurgence of female drivers in Hawke’s Bay, taking the same steps as her and finding careers that are just as rewarding.

“I’ve got another digger operator in the truck next to me, and we started this journey together. We did our Class 2 together and are both in the same company doing really well.”

Her advice for others who may be struggling was to believe in themselves and not be afraid to ask for help.

“Once you make the first step and decide you want to get into the industry, everything sort of just falls into place.

“Reach out and get help if you are struggling because there are some really strong support networks out there. I can’t believe it; these next 50 years are like a whole new chapter for me, and it’s really exciting.”

