Hawke's Bay solo mum Melanie Watts was 'going nowhere'. Now, she's thriving as a driver for heavy industry.
Getting behind the wheel of heavy machinery is a ‘cool job’ for beneficiaries to look into, according to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. For one Hawke’s Bay solo mum it’s been so much more than that.
Hastings woman Melanie Watts grew up watching her dad and uncle drive diggers, but she never imagined at 50 she’d be following in their footsteps, and changing her life in the process.
For 15 years Watts had been relying on the benefit as she raised her son, trying her best as a solo mum, struggling with depression, and in her words, “going nowhere”.
“I sort of hit a plateau. I wasn’t really going anywhere in life and had to do something to pull myself out of it,” she said.
“It just came to the point where I was totally sick of that kind of life.”
It’s not just a few women taking to heavy industries either; Watts said she had also seen a resurgence of female drivers in Hawke’s Bay, taking the same steps as her and finding careers that are just as rewarding.
“I’ve got another digger operator in the truck next to me, and we started this journey together. We did our Class 2 together and are both in the same company doing really well.”
Her advice for others who may be struggling was to believe in themselves and not be afraid to ask for help.
“Once you make the first step and decide you want to get into the industry, everything sort of just falls into place.
“Reach out and get help if you are struggling because there are some really strong support networks out there. I can’t believe it; these next 50 years are like a whole new chapter for me, and it’s really exciting.”
Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.