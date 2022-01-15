Man recovering in hospital after suspected shooting in Napier

Police at the scene in Maraenui, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following a suspected shooting in Napier on Saturday afternoon.

Armed police attended an incident on Hillary Cres in Maraenui about 12.05pm on Saturday, after reports a person had been seriously injured.

Police have since confirmed the incident was a suspected shooting and an investigation is underway into the firearms incident. No arrests had been made as at Sunday morning.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances attended the scene and one person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The man in his 30s was in a stable condition in hospital on Sunday.

