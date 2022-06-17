Man in a stable condition following Thursday crash near Napier

Stopped logging trucks on the Kennedy Rd overpass after the Hawke's Bay Expressway crash which happened about 1.50pm on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A man in his 50s is in a stable condition after being seriously injured in a crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway on Thursday afternoon.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a section of the Hawke's Bay Expressway was closed for more than two hours on Thursday after a truck collided with the trailer of another truck on Napier's Kennedy Rd overbridge.

The crash happened about 1.50pm, police saying the trailer had become detached from a larger truck and hit the cab of the oncoming vehicle, the driver of which was taken to hospital by St John Ambulance.

The crash blocked the bridge and closing the expressway between the Meeanee Rd on-and-off ramps near Taradale and the expressway-Taradale Rd roundabout.

It happened in fine weather and several logging trucks were backed-up from the scene at one end of the overbridge, part of the State Highway 50 link to the Napier Port, but also a key route for traffic heading to Hawke's Bay Airport.

Alternative routes were available through Napier, but the expressway was reopened in time for peak traffic.