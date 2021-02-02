Man in 20s injured with weapon during Napier assault

One person was injured after being assaulted by a weapon near KFC Napier, Dickens St, on Tuesday. Photo / Google Maps

A man in his 20s was injured after being assaulted with a weapon in Napier on Tuesday.

Police received a report of an assault on Dickens St, Napier South, near KFC, about 2.03pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the victim and the offender had fled before officers arrived at the scene.

"Initial witness reports indicated a weapon was used; however it's unclear what it was," she said.

The victim travelled to Tamatea following the assault, according to police.

The man sustained an injury, but police and St John Ambulance were unable to share the severity.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the man in his 20s self-presented at Hawke's Bay Hospital after the incident.

He was discharged on Wednesday.

The offender had left the scene when police arrived and no arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.