Makuri Trail Ride lives again

Aerial view of the 230 assembled trail bike entries plus support crews.

Waking to the sound of engines revving and warming, loudspeakers and last-minute safety notices. Look lap, chin strap checks, a twist of the wrist, "roostering" from the back wheel and we're off.

Sunday, March 6 and the Makuri community launched its annual trail ride for the second time this year, the first being cancelled due to an untimely weather bomb.

However, this didn't dampen the Makuri spirit and when approached to have another go a month out, the community quickly agreed, showing great unity, support and resilience.

The response from riders was equally terrific with 230 participating at short notice.

A rider revs up the hill through scrub and kanuka.

This event is very important to the local school as it assists with staffing for a growing school roll.

The day was fantastic. There was the main track with a variety of challenges for the riders totalling about five different A loops for more experienced riders.

There was a short loop for less experienced and young riders and a mini track for very young riders just starting out.

For most of the riders prepared to stop and look out, one of the highlights of the Makuri Trail Ride was the stunning view upon the Puketois on such a fine day - unbeatable!

"So come-one, come-all" next time you see the Makuri Trail Ride advertised. Put it on your bucket list