“It doesn’t mean what it would have meant to me four years ago to play for the Silver Ferns.”
She has tried previously to break into the Silver Ferns, but said she had been deemed ineligible due to not passing a yo-yo running test - agonisingly going “less than half a metre” from the required 16.3 score.
“They still have their yo-yo targets. It has always been a battle for me, I’m not really a runner.
“They should really come up with some other sort of test for those positions [goal shoot] that don’t require a 20m run and back. That’s my opinion.”
