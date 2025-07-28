Advertisement
Mainland Tactix star Ellie Bird’s perfect end to career - and why she’d say ‘no thank you’ to Silver Ferns

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Mainland Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird in action during the grand final. Photo / Photosport

Hawke’s Bay-raised netball star Ellie Bird recalled a piece of advice from her family before playing a starring role in the Mainland Tactix’s grand final triumph.

The prolific goal shoot helped guide the Tactix to their first ANZ Premiership title on Sunday,

