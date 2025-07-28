The grand final was Bird’s last game for the Tactix after eight seasons with the side.

The 32-year-old is moving to Melbourne next month to build a wellness business and begin a new chapter.

Speaking from Christchurch on Monday, she said it meant a lot to finally win the ANZ Premiership in her last game for the Tactix.

An elated Ellie Bird following the grand final triumph. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

“It’s so hard to put it into words. There are so many emotions - obviously just happiness, gratitude,” the 1.96m shooter said.

“Reflecting on the last nine years, it’s not been an easy ride, so it’s great for it to all pay off. It’s awesome.”

Bird played in both of the Tactix’s grand final losses in 2020 and 2021 and retired in 2023, before receiving an SOS from the Tactix to return in 2024.

She said winning the title alongside long-standing teammates made it all the more special, including the likes of Erikana Pedersen, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Jane Watson and Karin Burger.

Hawke’s Bay’s Parris Petera also featured in the winning team, coming off the bench in the second half.

Before the match, in her hotel room, she revealed she had a cry reflecting on the journey.

“It was probably good to get a bit of emotion out. I have learnt through my wellness stuff that if you are suppressing emotions then it can come out at the times that you don’t want it to.”

Silver Ferns contention

The Silver Ferns are playing three matches against South Africa in September (including one match in Napier), followed by a four-match series against Australia in October.

Bird’s red-hot form this season has likely been noticed by selectors.

“I would say gracefully ‘no thank you’ if they asked me [to play for the Silver Ferns].

“It doesn’t mean what it would have meant to me four years ago to play for the Silver Ferns.”

She has tried previously to break into the Silver Ferns, but said she had been deemed ineligible due to not passing a yo-yo running test - agonisingly going “less than half a metre” from the required 16.3 score.

“They still have their yo-yo targets. It has always been a battle for me, I’m not really a runner.

“They should really come up with some other sort of test for those positions [goal shoot] that don’t require a 20m run and back. That’s my opinion.”

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.