Silver Ferns test in Napier swiftly sells out

The Silver Ferns are coming back to Hawke's Bay for the first time in eight years. Photo / Photosport

The first Silver Ferns international test to be played in Hawke’s Bay since 2017 has swiftly sold out.

Netball New Zealand chief commercial officer David Cooper said the tickets sold out very quickly after the public sale began at midday on Thursday, with just under 2500 fans expected to fill Napier’s Pettigrew Green Arena on Wednesday, September 24 when the Silver Ferns take on South Africa’s Proteas.

Cooper said the Silver Ferns enjoy sell-out matches across the country, showing how integral the team are to New Zealand’s sporting scene and how passionate their fans are.

“The opportunity to come to Napier to see Hawkes Bay’s Silver Fern fans is awesome,” he said.

“Given it has been a while since the Silver Ferns have played in Hawke’s Bay, [ticket holders] will get a chance to see top netball up close and enjoy the athleticism, speed and power of the world’s best players.”