Plenty of people in Hawke’s Bay will be cheering on Bird and the Tactix on Sunday.
Bird grew up on a farm near Waipukurau and played netball for her local primary, St Joseph’s School.
She went on to attend Central Hawke’s Bay College and Iona College and played a couple of seasons for Hastings High School Old Girls netball club before heading off to Wellington and eventually Christchurch.
Her older brother, Dominic Bird, is a former All Black and her father still lives in Hawke’s Bay, in Twyford.
Bird retired from professional netball in 2023, but the 1.96m goal shoot was sent an SOS to rejoin the Tactix in 2024.
The last two seasons have been the most enjoyable of her career, she said.
“I retired two years ago and then got pulled back in.
“During that transition, I went from a really pressured approach in netball – I was putting so much pressure on myself – to coming back in and taking a lot more of an enjoyment approach.