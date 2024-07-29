Lincoln McClutchie in the Hawke's Bay Magpies match against the Southland Stags last season. McClutchie is back this year, and the Ranfurly Shield is at stake, at McLean Park on August 17. The last time they met in a shield match it was 69-24 to Hawke's Bay, at McLean Park in 2022. Photo / NZME

Two more players from overseas have been named in the Hawke’s Bay Magpies squad for the Bunnings National Provincial Rugby Championship.

Last week the union announced the signing of Welsh fullback Mat Protheroe and wing and former Australia sevens star and wing Ben O’Donnell, who with Highlanders wing Freedom Vahaakolo, recruited from Otago, made an immediate impact as a new back three, between them scoring four of the Magpies’ 12 tries in Saturday’s 80-5 Ranfurly Shield defence against Whanganui.

The most notable absentee is hooker Tyrone Thompson, a former Napier Boys’ High School student who has starred for the Chiefs in Super Rugby and became an All Blacks contender, but who has been reported to be heading to join his twin brother at rugby league with NRL club Newcastle Knights.

Departures already included such players as now-former All Blacks halfback Brad Weber and loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu’u who departed for overseas contracts at the end of last season, and recently announced departures Ollie Sapsford, Caleb Makene, Chase Tiatia and Anzelo Tuitavuki; another now plying the trade elsewhere is utility outside back Lolagi Visinia who has signed back with Auckland, for who he played in 40 matches in 2012-16.

Of the 36 named in the 2023 squad in July last year, 10 are not in this year’s squad.