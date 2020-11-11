Luke Wright powers to the fore at sports awards

Powerlifter Luke Wright has been named 2020 CHB Mail Central Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Year.

CHB powerlifter Luke Wright picked up the supreme award at the 2020 CHB Mail Central Hawke's Bay Sports Awards on Friday, in front of a packed house at the AW Parsons Stadium in Waipukurau.

Luke had earlier won the Ruahine Motors Senior Sportsperson of the Year, ahead of triathlete Bram De Boeck and speedway driver Randal Tarrant, to put him in the running for the supreme award.

Delighted and nearly speechless, Luke said he had not expected to win the title.

Luke has a training regime that sees him in the gym up to three hours a day, four to five times a week. He has been climbing the national powerlifting ranks, winning at local, regional and national events and claimed gold at the Asis Pacific Championships in Hong Kong last December.

He also won gold at the open men's World Powerlifting Federation nationals in Christchurch in August last year and is widely recognised as Hawke's Bay's best male lifter.

Luke has been instrumental in establishing a CHB powerlifting team and is helping aspiring locals to compete on a national level. Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown he has continued his training and has further goals he wants to achieve.

On accepting the award, Luke stepped from the stage to a rousing haka from his friends and supporters.

"I didn't think I would win anything, it was a shock," he said.

"It was a good end to the night."

Winner Luke Wright receiving his award from CHB Mail editor Rachel Wise.

Luke says while powerlifting might look like an individual sport, it takes a team.

"I have to thank my coach Joseph Whittaker and my nutritionist Nick Reynold for their ongoing help, and my supporters and helpers, Michelle and her team at the AW Parsons complex and my family for supporting me through my time away training and competing, and especially for all the support through recent health issues.

"Powerlifting can be a rugged sport and I don't do it on my own."

The Senior Sportswoman of the Year award went to showjumper Brooke Edgecombe, ahead of fellow finalists netballer Olivia Tilyard and cyclist Sandy Wiggins, while Olympic equestrian Mary Derby was inducted into the Central Design and Print Hall of Fame.

The annual awards recognise the "outstanding achievements" of the district's athletes, coaches and officials.

They also recognise innovation, excellence and contribution to sport and active recreation in Central Hawke's Bay from grassroots through to elite level.

Guest MC, veteran sports broadcaster and radio newsreader Geoff Bryan officiated the evening.