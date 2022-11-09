Check out the railcars at Pahiatua Railcar Society open day. Photo / NZME

There will be plenty of choice for people looking for entertainment or activities in the district in the lead-up to Christmas.

Pupils from Helen Carvers School of Music will be performing a concert at St John's Anglican Church on November 20, starting at 2pm.

A range of crafts will be available to buy at Woodville's street market on November 20 from 10am to 2pm.

The Abba tribute show Dancing Queen will be on at the Dannevirke town hall on November 20 at 7pm. Organisers promise more than two hours of fun and energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects. Tickets are available at 0800 BUY TIX (289 849).

There will be opportunities to look for unique Christmas gifts at the Dannevirke Market on November 26, at the A&P Showgrounds.

Stalls include food, crafts and other locally produced wares.

Dannevirke's own Viking Choir will be performing its annual spring concert on November 26.

Spokesman Ross Macdonald said there would be music from the Beatles, The Seekers, Elvis Presley, Boney M, Simon and Garfunkel as well as songs such as Hallelujah and Danny Boy.

"They're songs we've always enjoyed," he said.

The concert would also include some dance items and small groups providing a variety of entertainment.

It will be held at the Fountain Theatre in Ward Street, starting at 7pm.

Pahiatua is holding a Community Colour Fun Run on November 27.

The event is being held to raise awareness for White Ribbon – a campaign to end violence against women and girls.

Participants will run around the grounds of the Bush Multisport Park, where coloured powder will be thrown at them.

Organisers recommended people wear white to fully experience the colour powder but also suggest small children wear goggles to protect their eyes.

The event is free and starts at 12pm.

Dannevirke's Christmas parade will be on Saturday, December 3, starting at 12pm.

The parade will start from the south end of High Street and finish at McPhee Street.

A pop-up Fantasy Cave, in the Fountain Theatre, will be open shortly after the end of the parade and will be open for limited hours from December 5 until Christmas Eve.

For those wanting to attend Pahiatua's Christmas Parade, this will also be on December 3, starting at 4.15pm.

It's part of its Explore Christmas event and starts at 4pm in the town centre. It will include live entertainment as well as street food and a night market.

The Pahiatua Railcar Society will be having an open day on December 3 at Pahiatua Railway Station.

The day offers opportunities to ride on the standard railcar or the iconic Silver Fern or people can visit the station to see the collection of railway memorabilia.

Tours of the workshop where people can see the collection and restoration project will also be available.

The open day runs from 9am to 3pm.

Wai Splash are holding a 25th birthday celebration on December 3 from 1pm to 4pm.

The event will include information about recent improvements and their plans for the future.

There will be a sausage sizzle and a launch of a new inflatable toy. Entry will be $2.

Tararua REAP are putting on Christmas in the Park on December 8 for children up to age five.

Spokeswoman Caroline Gyde said the event had been planned for children in their playgroups but others would be welcome to come along.

She said it was a good opportunity for parents to network with other parents.

Parents are asked to bring food and water for their child.

There would be entertainment including the Tararua play trailer and the mini train, as well as a visit from Santa.

Christmas in the park will be held at the Upper Domain, Dannevirke from 10am to 12pm.

The annual Christmas market will be on December 10 at the Wop Wops in Norsewood, running from 10am to 2pm.

There will be plenty of stalls selling everything from crafts to food, with entertainment as well.