The Dannevirke Lions Bonanza Book Sale is on from July 27. Photo / NZME

If you're looking for something to do during these cold days, there are a few events and activities happening around the district.

Tararua REAP will have workshops on starting July 25. Photo / NZME

Tararua REAP have workshops making pounamu, with the first one on July 25, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Participants will be able to learn about the power and history of the pounamu, as well as some traditional Māori history, waiata and prayer.

There will also be a Father's Day session on September 4 for fathers and sons.

Also starting at REAP next week is a workshop on waste-free cooking where people can learn how to make low cost meals that minimise waste.

There will be 10 workshops offered, with a choice of Mondays or Wednesdays, starting July 25.

The annual Dannevirke Lions Bonanza Book sale will be on from July 27 at the Dannevirke Town Hall, where readers can pick up bargains and look for books from their favourite authors.

The book sale starts on July 27, doors open from 9am to 5pm Wednesday to Saturday and 10am to 2pm Sunday.

The Gorge Cemetery in Woodville. Photo / Supplied

There will be a tour of the Gorge Cemetery in Woodville on July 31, exploring some of the graves of those who served in the Woodville fire brigade.

Joan MacIntyre of Friends of the Gorge Cemetery said one firefighter served only three years, while the longest serving member was with the brigade for 37 years.

The tour will include some information about the men buried there.

Those interested are asked to meet at the cemetery upper gate at 2pm.

A previous Show n Shine at Mangatainoka. Photo / Samantha Olive Photography

For the car enthusiast, Tui Brewery is inviting all Japanese car and bike owners to Mangatainoka Motors on July 31 to compete for prizes in the Show and Shine day.

There will be entertainment, food and cars to check out.

Gates open to the public at 10am.

The Regent in Dannevirke will be holding a Cans Film Festival on August 6-14.

The festival will kick off with the screening of Mr Mainline Steam, the story of Ian Welch, who has amassed the largest private collection of mainline steam locomotives.

Welch will be in Dannevirke to help kick off the festival on the Saturday.

Friends of the Dvk Regent Cinema will select the rest of the films to be screened each day of the festival.

Those wanting to go along just need one can of food in good condition and the cans will be donated to one of the two food banks in Dannevirke.