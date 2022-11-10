The 24-year-old musician traces the personal and sonic evolutions that led to the title track from her next album. Video / NY Times

Lorde has added another show in Hawke’s Bay to her New Zealand Solar Power tour and is promising something “special and completely one-off” for it.

The Kiwi superstar will perform a second show at Havelock North’s Black Barn Vineyards on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Lorde announced the added show in her regular newsletter on Thursday noting that she had also had to cancel her Bowl of Brooklands show in Taranaki.

“We have to cancel New Plymouth. I would love to wrap it in something to save face but honestly, it’s a pandemic and we haven’t sold enough tickets.

“I’m bummed, I love that venue, and I hope to play it some day in the future.

“Conversely, we are adding a second show at Black Barn. Yes, I know this sounds insane but the powers that be are telling me that’s what we should do. Can’t wait to find out if this was a smart move in real time alongside you, lol.”

Lorde has promised something special at her second Black Barn show. Photo / Lorde

“This show will take place on March 2nd, and if you come, I promise you something special and completely one-off, how’s that?”

The support acts for the tour have been revealed too, with the news Fazerdaze and RIIKI REID will be performing.

Fazerdaze’s much-anticipated return to the stage will be one of her first live performances in Aotearoa since 2020.

Lorde starts the New Zealand Solar Power World Tour in 2023 with two nights in Lower Hutt and then she heads to Upper Moutere. She’ll then play two shows at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North.

The final show takes place at Western Springs in Auckland at Outerfields.



