Logs clog port route in Napier

PT09112022logtrucks Logging trucks lining Prebensen Dr in Napier, destination Napier Port. Photo / Paul Taylor

Logging trucks have lined a Hawke's Bay expressway-Napier Port route for more than a kilometre at least twice this week during one of the busier shipping weeks of the year.

The trucks were occasionally backed up from a public 24-hour weigh station in Severn St, in the Pandora Industrial district, and into Prebensen Dr, almost as far west as the roundabout intersection with the expressway.

The trucks are weighed and logs scanned, before reaching the Napier Port, which late on Tuesday had four vessels waiting to be loaded, and another 10 expected by Sunday, although not all are for logs.

A spokesperson said there is currently a large volume of logs going to markets abroad, and the port has busy shipping schedules from November to January, not only for logs but also fertiliser, oil and tallow on the bulk cargo side, as well as container ships and cruise ships.