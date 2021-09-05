Lockflix - killing time online during lockdown

The cast of Parks and Recreation.

Welcome back to Hawke's Bay Today's "Lockflix" feature. Tukituki MP Anna Lorck, James Palmer chief executive of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Sophie England aka DJ Soph are our guests this week, with their picks for killing time online in lockdown. Send us your picks to editor@hbtoday.co.nz and we'll publish them online and in Hawke's Bay Today

Anna Lorck - Labour MP

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck. Photo / NZME

Best movie I have seen lately: Official Secrets on Netflix. I've been recommending it to everyone- it's fast paced, excellent acting and based on real events with the bonus of Keira Knightley as the lead.

Best TV series I have been watching: I'm a real character fan when picking TV series - Peaky Blinders (I've even rewatched scenes time and time again!) it's gruesome in parts, but beautiful in others. Brilliant acting and I adore the late Helen McCrory, as Polly. And for light humour Schitt's Creek is marvellous.

Best podcast I have been listening to: The last time I listened to a podcast was with my daughter Brittney driving back from Dunedin - Gone Fishing - it's a good Kiwi insight. But I'm looking forward to a few recommendations from others.

The Rolling Stones, pictured here in 2005, provided a soundtrack for Tukituki MP Anna Lorck's bubble last week. Photo / GNA

Best album I have been listening to: My family is big on playing their music so I just listen to whatever's playing - last week The Rolling Stones were big in our lockdown bubble.

James Palmer - chief executive of Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chief executive James Palmer. Photo / NZME

Best movie I have seen recently: I haven't seen any truly great movies lately but the most recent, and certainly no work of art, is Freaky on Neon. Vince Vaughan in a classic body-swap caper with a teenage girl is so completely silly it's hard not to enjoy just a little bit, good one for the family.

Best TV series I have been watching: For light entertainment is Ted Lasso on Apple, brilliant characters and good for a chuckle about nothing particularly serious. I've also just watched the BBC three-part series The Age of Nature on TVNZ OnDemand, which is an inspirational set of stories about restoring our environment, sparking a ray of hope on an otherwise daunting horizon.

Fat Freddy's Drop's Joe Dukie aka Dallas Tamaira in Wairunga. Photo / Supplied

Best album I have been listening to: Wairunga by Fat Freddy's Drop, super soulful and beautifully crafted, recorded right here in Te Matau a Maui, overlooking Waimarama. Two decades on from when Freddy's were formed, this album is a smooth, full bodied and well-aged vintage.

Sophie England (Sneeky) aka DJ Soph:

Sophie England AK DJ Soph.

Not a being huge TV watcher it can sometimes take me months to get through a TV series, lockdown didn't change this much.

I do love a good doco however and finally got around to watching 'Fantastic Fungi' on Netflix, This is an awesome look into all things fungi. Variants, history, medicinal and what they have the power of doing. Awesome watch, very interesting and enjoyable, totally recommend.

Other recent docos that I have enjoyed are the latest from David Attenborough, A Life on our Planet and Life in Colour, always a winner if Mr Attenborough is involved.

Sophie England appreciates most things helmed by Sir David Attenborough.

I tried to give Handmaids Tale a go but way too disturbing for my sensitive soul. It also took me about a month to watch a couple of episodes. I could see an interesting storyline and great acting but heard it was based on real life scenarios so I was out.

Something I always go to for an episode or two is Parks and Recreation, hilarious with a perfect cast. Very easy to watch.

I have spent most of my time digging and discovering some new music for my already large collection.

An album I found while digging away is a Franky Knuckles (Godfather of House) mixtape called Choice – A Collection of Classics.

Some awesome funky disco jams from Cheryl Lynn and George Duke to Positive Force and Soul II Soul.

Franky was one of the best at selecting and mixing, this compilation is a great example of that