Locals call for speed limit reduction on 'dangerous' Waimarama road

A petition has been launched to lower the speed limit on Waimarama Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

A local resident is campaigning for the speed limit to be decreased on Waimarama Rd in an attempt to make is safer for children.

Craig Roberts launched a petition pleading to Hastings District Council for the speed limit on Waimarama Rd to be reduced from 100km/h to 50km/h in the stretch before the local school.

"The road between the Waimarama village and Waimarama School is very dangerous for the local tamariki," he said.

Roberts is also calling for the addition of a pedestrian bridge across the Pouhokio River for safe access in and out of the village - and more maintenance of the limestone paths.

"Our tamariki must cross the narrow road bridge to get to school. This bridge is just wide enough for two cars and the view across the bridge is partly obstructed, as it is on a blind corner."

Hastings district councillor for the Hastings-Havelock North Ward and local resident Bayden Barber said amending the speed limit is a sensible idea.

"There seem to be more people coming to Waimarama during weekends and holidays - possibly the result of increased domestic tourism. Reducing the speed along that stretch of road where the school makes sense."

Barber, whose two daughters attend Waimarama School, said from a safety point of view, changing the limit has merit – especially for the children who walk and cycle to school.

"It's also on the morning school bus route and kids often get on and off along this section of the road."

The speed change would also impact Waimarama Marae and the Church of Hoani which are situated off the main road.

Village resident Chey Lambert said the petition's suggestions would make it a safer environment for all.

"This will allow for many of our vulnerable community members – our elderly, tamariki and visitors - to use our roads safely."

The beachside town has seen an increased number of visitors, as well as an increase in anti-social behaviour, in recent weeks.

Barber said while police will need to have a presence in Waimarama, there is also a need to educate visitors.

"Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, local councillor Sophie Siers and I spoke with police after a number of behaviour issues were experienced over Labour Weekend.

"Locals are certainly feeling frustrated with the behaviour - there's a need for police to communicate with the community around how they plan to improve safety over the Christmas period."